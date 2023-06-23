Kelowna company suing over popular mobile game

Photo: Redcell Games

A Kelowna-based video game and software development company is suing a group of its former employees, alleging that they stole source code to create a successful mobile game.

Hyper Hippo Entertainment Ltd. is suing former employees Andrew Doll, Navjote Sandhu, Mikael Pomerleau, Stephen Williams, Redcell Games—the former employees’ company—and AppQuantum Publishing.

Hyper Hippo Entertainment was founded by Lance Priebe, who co-founded Club Penguin before selling it to Disney in a $700M deal in 2007.

In August 2021, Hyper Hippo filed a lawsuit alleging that Redcell copied source code and used other confidential and proprietary information to develop Gold and Goblins, a mobile game with substantial financial success.

The lawsuit also alleged AppQuantum Publishing knew or ought to have known Redcell was using Hyper Hippo proprietary information to launch the game.

The defendants deny the allegations and filed countersuits of their own, seeking damages for unlawful interference with economic relations, injurious falsehood, loss of profits and alleged violations of the Competition Act.

Earlier this year, the defendants applied to the courts to force Hyper Hippo to post security for their expected legal costs of about $760,000.

Redcell and AppQuantum argued that Hyper Hippo would not be able to pay their legal costs if the defendants are victorious and petitioned the court to force Hyper Hippo to put up the money before the 25-day trial gets started.

In a BC Supreme Court decision this week, Justice Palbinder Shergill tossed those applications, noting Hyper Hippo is a growing company with 122 employees, $31.7M in annual revenue in 2022 and $8.5M in cash in the bank.

“Further, the consolidated financial statements reveal that the assets have grown from $13.6 million in 2020, to $15 million dollars in 2022. All of this evidence aligns with a growing, rather than declining, business,” Justice Shergill ruled.

Trial dates for the matter have not been set yet.

The Gold and Goblins game has six million players worldwide and generated $4.5 million in revenue in just three months, according to an online business use case.