Kelowna homeless population nearly doubles in a year

Photo: Castanet Kelowna's Rail Trail encampment.

Kelowna's unhoused population continues to grow exponentially, making the need for emergency housing that much greater.

Those were topics of conversation between Mayor Tom Dyas and Housing Minister Ravi Khalon when the minister was in town last Friday.

The meeting focused mainly on the city's encampment and ways to affect change.

Dyas says the numbers of unhoused in Kelowna has increased substantially over the past 12 months, especially along the rail trail encampment, based on daily count numbers.

"We are sitting at roughly 120 or 130 individuals in that particular area and 100 individuals in other areas throughout the community," Dyas told Castanet News.

"Those numbers have almost doubled in the period of a year."

Dyas says he spoke with the minister about various topics including the Hearth Program, a funding program administered by BC Housing for the development and operation of new emergency housing and shelter options identified in encampment response plans.

"How do we look at being part of that, how does it fit within our community?"

He also underscored the fact the province needs to look at the province as a whole and not just one specific area if it wants to make real progress.

"We have said to the province you can't take the approach where you affect change in just one area of the province...it's like taking a balloon full of air underwater. It's only going to pop up somewhere."

In the same vein, Dyas says he and the minister also had a good discussion around regional solutions, saying changes within Kelowna shouldn't negatively affect its Okanagan neighbours.

"We also need emergency housing," said Dyas.

"We have, at this point in time, city-ready land to build that emergency housing. We are looking to partner with the province so they can assist us in the development cost of building that and also how we would structure the ongoing operational costs."

He expects to hear back from the minister in the next two to three weeks.