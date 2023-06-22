Paving on Springfield Road and Parkridge Drive begins next week

Photo: Thinkstock.com

Sections of Springfield Road and Parkridge Drive will be getting repaved next week as part of Kelowna's pavement management program.

The paving will run Monday, June 26 until Friday, June 30.

Full closures of the streets between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. will be rolling out intermittently during the week.

Crews will be paving Springfield between Highway 33 and Belgo Road with road closures June 27 and 28. Motorists are asked to plan an alternate route as there will be no access to Springfield from Hwy 33 during this time.

Parkridge Drive between Crawford Road and Sunridge Court will also be paved and closed June 26, June 29 and June 30.

To learn more about this project and others like it, visit Kelowna.ca/roadreport .