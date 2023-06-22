YLW say Lynx flight landed safely after unfounded reports of possible tail strike

Photo: Lynx Air

Kelowna's airport says it investigated a report of what was described as a tail strike or hard landing at about 1 p.m. Thursday.

"YLW received a report of a potential hard landing of an arriving Lynx flight from Calgary. The aircraft completed the landing safely and all passengers disembarked," says Cassie Brannigan, spokesperson for YLW.

Brannigan said an investigation determined the flight did not have a tail strike or a hard landing.

A tail strike can occur when an airplane tail contacts the runway during takeoff or landing and can happen to virtually any type of airplane. Whereas a hard landing can happen when an aircraft hits the ground with a greater vertical speed and force than in a normal landing.

Brannigan says the flight may have had a harder landing than typical, but it did not rise to the level that warranted a complete investigation.

"Following this landing, YLW completed an inspection of the report, as part of our standard operating procedures, and the runway remains fully operational," Brannigan says.

All of the arriving passengers disembarked as scheduled and there have been no reports of any injuries as a result of the bumpy landing.