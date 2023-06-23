Eldorado Resort hires dog as director of pet relations

Madison Reeve

The Eldorado Resort has hired a new director of pet relations, and the employee has four paws.

Winston, a seven-year-old yellow lab, was given the position at the beginning of June when his owner took over as the general manager at the resort.

"He's technically my boss. He sits beside me at work. He's got a nice office, and I share it with him," said Raiden Freire, the digital marketing intern.''

Winston's days are long and tiring.

"He's looking out for all the pooches out there. He is trying to get some beds ready for dogs when they come to stay... some doggy packages as well," said Freire.

The resort is hoping Winston's new role will create a space for visitors that feels like home.

"They absolutely love it. They just think it makes it more home-like because a lot of people, when they are away from their dog, they miss their dog, and just having that extra pooch to snuggle and pet is such a nice thing to have," Freire added.

Winston's original career plan was to become a guide dog, but he failed because he was too friendly, making him perfect for his new role.

Those interested in bringing their pets along for their stay can call the resort for more information.