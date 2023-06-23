Mayor Tom Dyas says crime numbers trending in positive direction

Tom Dyas spent four months during last year's election campaign hammering home Kelowna's need to do more to fight crime.

He pointed to the city's crime rate which showed the Central Okanagan as number one among the country's metropolitan areas - calling the city the crime capital of Canada.

The 2022 crime rate figures are expected to be released by Statistics Canada later this summer but, despite some encouraging signs, RCMP Supt. Kara Triance expects the region to again be number one.

However, Kelowna's new mayor sees positive signs coming out of the superintendents quarterly report released to council Monday.

"I found them encouraging," Dyas told Castanet News.

"Any time we are looking at the kind of changes we had...we had said we were going to do what we could to make changes in the areas of business break and enters, theft."

Those numbers went down significantly over the first quarter of 2023, but won't have an impact on last year's crime stats.

Dyas says that's where council asked the police to put their focus, and those he says have been addressed.

"Even though the percentages are low with regards to where they have come down, they are still declining and going in the right direction.

"Through the crime safety team initiated into areas of downtown and Rutland, we are going to continue to work alongside them. We have goals we want to establish in order to make the community safer for everyone, and it's trending in the right direction.

"It's been a priority of council. It still sits as council's number one priority, crime and safety within the community and we are going to continue to advocate strongly in those directions and hopefully affect even more change in 2023."

Even with the changes, Dyas does remind everyone that not everything is within the city's control, pointing specifically to things such as decriminalization and bail reform.

"Those are things we need to continue to advocate for."