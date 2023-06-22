BC Parks Foundation close to buying land to expand Okanagan Mountain Park

Photo: B.C. Parks Foundation The 151 acres of waterfront land the BC Parks Foundation is planning to buy would be added to the surrounding Okanagan Mountain Park.

The B.C. Parks Foundation says it is close to raising the entire $4 million it needs to buy 151 acres of waterfront land on the eastern shore of Okanagan Lake, south of Kelowna.

The foundation wants to buy the land, which is surrounded by Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park, and add it to the park in order to protect it from development. The foundation says it just needs to raise the last $750,000 by July 15 to make the purchase.

“If there is one thing British Columbians love, it's where we live,” says foundation CEO Andy Day. "Tens of thousands of people have come together to protect 25 places throughout the province in the last five years, and now it’s the Okanagan’s chance to protect a special place near and dear to its heart.”

The property is described as one of the key remaining private properties left along Okanagan Lake and important for the region because it is a large fragment needed to be included in the park for connectivity to the other parks in the region.

Former Kelowna-Mission MLA, Steve Thomson, who served for many years as B.C.’s Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, called the potential purchase a “very exciting opportunity to protect a special area and give back to where we live.”

The purchase will support and kick off a larger campaign by the Okanagan Nation Alliance and the Okanagan Collaborative Conservation Program to create a wildlife corridor that would run 65 kilometres to Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park in the North Okanagan. That is part of a larger vision to continue a corridor down into Washington State.

Much of the corridor area, and the lakefront property that the foundation wants to buy, are part of what’s known as a Ponderosa Pine zone, which includes as many as 27 different ecological communities, 26 of which are “rare-listed” by the BC Conservation Data Centre. Several are considered “critically imperilled” globally. Only 6.2% of the Ponderosa Pine zone is protected in B.C.

“Okanagan Mountain Park protects a whole host of species at risk” said area resident and UBC Okanagan professor emeritus Ian Walker. “There are elk and mountain goats and bighorn sheep down in the park, as well as cougars and bears. Golden eagles are known to nest in the park.”

Butterflies, turtles, badgers, and dragonflies are also just some of the more than 150 species that the foundation says will all have a better chance at long-term survival if the land protected and the corridor expanded.

“Permanently protecting this parcel and adding other parts of the corridor is critical as the Okanagan sees more residential and agricultural development and fewer and fewer natural areas,” said Mary Ann Olson-Russello, a biologist with Ecoscape Environmental.

“Nature corridors are more important than ever as extreme climate conditions intensify and we see hotter temperatures more regularly in the Okanagan Valley.”

The BC Parks Foundation says it raised the bulk of the $4 million it needs from private donors, including the Wilson 5 Foundation. Along with its local partners, it is now counting on Okanagan and B.C. communities to contribute and put its crowd funding effort over the top .

“It’s within reach, and it can happen because British Columbians seem to have a magic canoe,” said Day. “The canoe gets bigger as more people get in. It doesn’t matter the size, shape or colour of your paddle—everyone just gives what you can and somehow it all adds up.

"Everyone shares the same wonderful feeling of being a part of something great and lasting when we cross that finish line and protect another part of beautiful BC, forever.”

You can donate to the BC Parks Foundation here.