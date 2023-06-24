Kelowna dancer heading to Dance World Cup

Photo: Priyaali Kanti

A Kelowna woman is heading to Portugal this summer for the 2023 Dance World Cup where she will be representing Canada as she goes for a gold medal.

Dancer and founder of Project INDIgreat, Priyaali Kanti, has been chosen to wear the red and white colours of Canada after her video submission at nationals won her the top prize.

Originally from India, Kanti tells Castanet she plans to bring together two types of dancing to create what she hopes will be a first place finish at the world cup.

"I started dancing at a very young age and I learned an Indian classical dance form called Kathak. It’s basically a dance form of storytelling, and what I’ll be doing is blending east and west to create a blend of both of my cultures," said Kanti.

Kanti will be dancing in the folkloric category, one she holds near and dear to her heart.

"Folkloric is basically any traditional dance that’s not North American, so in a way I will actually be representing my traditional Indian dancing, and I will be doing it for Canada, so it really is a big moment of pride for me because I was born and raised in India and I immigrated to Canada in 2017.”

According to Kanti, if it wasn't for the support from her followers here in Kelowna, she probably wouldn't be in the position she finds herself in today.

“It has been a combination of my hard work, but also the support from the city of Kelowna as I was able to practice more and gain that confidence to finally move on to the World Cup. It feels great to move onto the international stage, and no matter if I win or lose, it will always be a big part of me.”

The 2023 Dance World Cup runs from June 30 until July 8 and is expected to host thousands of dancers from all around the globe.