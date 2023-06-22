Crown has stayed proceedings in the case against former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

Criminal proceedings against former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran will not be moving forward.

On the day before Basran was scheduled to be arraigned on a single charge of sexual assault, special prosecutor Brock Martland directed a stay of proceedings in the case.

"Mr. Martland made the decision to direct a stay of proceedings after receiving further information from counsel for the accused and police investigators," the BC Prosecution Service stated in a news release.

"After receiving this information, the special prosecutor conducted a careful review of all the materials and information available and concluded that the charge assessment standard for proceeding with criminal charges could no longer be met."

More information coming...

Basran had been charged after a lengthy investigation