Ukrainian pop star serenades strollers along Kelowna waterfront

Cindy White

One of Kelowna’s Pianos in the Park was an irresistible draw for a Ukrainian pop star.

Artem Tkachenko, from the band Probass & Hardi, was out for a walk along the waterfront Wednesday night, when he sat down at a piano right next to the Kelowna Downtown Marina. He proceeded to serenade strollers with a masterful performance, as spectators gathered around.

Probass & Hardi perform at the Laurel Packinghouse tonight at 7:00 p.m. The renowned Ukrainian electronic band is on a Canadian tour.

The band’s song Good Evening (Where Are You From?) has been viewed tens of millions of times on the internet. It’s also a big hit on TikTok, where it has been used in more than 230,000 videos.

Tickets are still available for tonight show through Eventbrite. Proceeds from tonight show will help support Kelowna Stands With Ukraine.