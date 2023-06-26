YLW online auction returns in support of scholarship fund

Photo: Kelowna International Airport

The YLW silent auction is back to host its second annual online event for students in aviation.

The auction, which is made available online and runs from now until Sunday, July 9 at 6 p.m.

The auction is expected to feature prizes that are donated by businesses and aviation partners through YLW.

All proceeds for the 2023 silent auction will go towards YLW's scholarship fund and will financially support some students in the Okanagan region who are pursuing a career in aviation or aerospace.

According to the YLW website, scholarship applicants must be from the Okanagan region and enrolled in an aviation or aerospace program, in the Okanagan region, at a B.C. provincially recognized university, college, training institution or a Transport Canada certified flight school.

There are plenty of prizes to be won, including two Air Canada flight tickets valued at $5,800.