Kelowna  

Kelowna speed demon nabbed at 103 km/h on Stewart Road in 50 km/h zone

Same stretch of road, same outcome for another Kelowna speed demon.

Kelowna RCMP say a speeder was stopped Monday morning on Stewart Road going 103 km/h in the 50 km/h zone.

It was the second excessive speeding bust on Stewart Road West in just five days.

The 2016 Mazda 3 was impounded for seven days.

The 20-year old male driver was issued a ticket for excessive speeding, which comes with a $368 fine.

“Unfortunately, this is the second time Kelowna RCMP have impounded a vehicle in this location in less than one week,” says Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“These speeds are not only dangerous for the driver, but for all others on the road. Officers will continue targeting these drivers and take them off the streets.”

