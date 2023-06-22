Kelowna speed demon nabbed at 103 km/h on Stewart Road in 50 km/h zone

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Same stretch of road, same outcome for another Kelowna speed demon.

Kelowna RCMP say a speeder was stopped Monday morning on Stewart Road going 103 km/h in the 50 km/h zone.



It was the second excessive speeding bust on Stewart Road West in just five days.



The 2016 Mazda 3 was impounded for seven days.



The 20-year old male driver was issued a ticket for excessive speeding, which comes with a $368 fine.



“Unfortunately, this is the second time Kelowna RCMP have impounded a vehicle in this location in less than one week,” says Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“These speeds are not only dangerous for the driver, but for all others on the road. Officers will continue targeting these drivers and take them off the streets.”