Car involved in crash on Highway 33 ends up on sidewalk

Photo: Rob Gibson A car sits on the sidewalk in front of an apartment building at Highway 33 and Dundas Road after apparently being involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

A car has ended up on a sidewalk in front of an apartment building along Highway 33 and Dundas Road.

The RCMP, fire department and other emergency personnel were on the scene Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

The car came to rest just off the sidewalk in front of an apartment building, partially in the hedges. The front end driver’s side of the small, dark coloured vehicle appears to be dented in.

A Castanet reporter at the scene said the crash was not blocking traffic and it did not appear that anyone was seriously hurt.