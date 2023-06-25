Golfing for autism support this summer at Kelowna Springs

Photo: Kelowna Springs

The Autism Okanagan Charity Golf Classic is coming to Kelowna Springs Golf Club this August for a fundraiser.

Happening August 11, people can come out and enjoy a day of golf while eating some great food and making new friends.

“We are so excited to be hosting the AOK Charity Golf Classic in partnership with Vrecko Real Estate Group,” said Jake Kupchanko, golf coordinator. “At AOK, we value sport and recreation for fun and connection, so what better way to hold a fundraiser than a day of golf?”

The AOK Charity Golf Classic is a shot-gun, texas-scramble golf tournament intended for all levels. The $200 registration includes 18 holes of golf, snacks, dinner, and a gift bag. There will also be prizes awarded for course games, contests, as well as an auction.

After you have finished your round of golf, there will be a dinner from Legends Classic Grill, a live auction, and more.

If you are not a golfer, but love great food and supporting local families, you can also purchase a dinner-only ticket for only $50.

“As a non-profit organization with an entirely volunteer-run board of directors, we rely on support from our community to keep our programs going,” said Tammy Gilmour, AOK’s President. “100 per cent of the proceeds from this event will go toward ensuring that families living with autism in the Okanagan have access to support and resources.”

For tickets or sponsorship opportunities, click here.