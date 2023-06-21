Celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day in Kelowna

In celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day here in Canada, hundreds gathered outside the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society for the Turtle Island Festival, which was filled with music, dancing, games and more.

“The turnout has been really good today. So, everybody has been coming in and we’ve been gathering for food. We had some bannock tacos earlier, and we’ve had some businesses come out to be a part of our business lunch, and it’s just been a really good opportunity for everybody to connect and to celebrate today,” said Robert Burns of the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society.

Burns tells Castanet the annual event has grown in size year after year and that it’s good to see non-Indigenous people come out and show their support.

“For non-Indigenous people to come out to the Turtle Island Festival I think is super important because it’s about that learning aspect. It’s about the topics around truth and reconciliation, and I think we’ve spent a long time trying to define those things, and why truth becomes before reconciliation. But we’re also at the beginning of a very powerful journey to work together into the future, and I think reconciliation and coming out to events like this — these become beacons moving forward,” he said.

“Coming out today is all about learning. And I know we always have questions about, you know, whether I should be in this space or that space, or am I being respectful? For Indigenous people, we are open and we are open to your learning, and I think that’s super important."

Talented singers and dancers will close out the day of celebration Wednesday evening with a traditional pow wow in front of the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society.