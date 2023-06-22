Council's decision to reverse OCP change a signal decisions will be what is appropriate for the entire community

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas believes a decision by council Tuesday night to reverse course on an OCP land use change will not deter the development community from looking to invest in the city.

The opposite is true Dyas told Castanet News during a one-on-one discussion Wednesday.

Council decided to reverse course and change the future land use of the 106 acre Kelowna Springs Golf Course back to private recreational.

This came more than a year after the previous council voted unanimously to adopt the 2040 Official Community Plan that changed the future land use of the Penno Road property to industrial which prompted Denciti Development Corp purchased the property for north of $30 million.

The decision by council, many suggested could have wide reaching consequences beyond city boundaries.

"I understand investors across the country are looking and watching how council deals with this OCP amendment because it is a significant turn of events," Coun. Ron Cannan stated before voting for the change.

However, Dyas says he doesn't believe there will be any blow back.

"I think there are many components to this community...business, industrial is one of them but lifestyle is another," says Dyas.

"I think when you have something that is put through very quickly and maybe works in the favour of individuals but doesn't account for all the residents in your community, I think there is a greater respect that comes out of it knowing the decisions made by this council in the future are going to be the ones that are discussed, are going to be the ones that are debated and are going to be solid for the development community."

Dyas also applauded council for having the will to bring it back for a second look.

"There was great concern that process came about too fast, coming during a period of COVID when there wasn't the engagement with the public there needed to be.

"As you heard from council members (Tuesday night) that were there at that particular point in time, it was presented later in one week and adopted early into the next week.."

As for the compromise of a split zone floated by the developer, Dyas says he's not 100 per cent sure because he hasn't had a chance to digest it and see if the proposal is even viable.

"But, what it did show was good discussion happening, a proper process where citizens were able to state how they felt about it.

"From here, they still own the land and I know they will come back before us with considerations for that and I think the whole project will be better for it."