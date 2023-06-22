Kelowna resident says he was hit over the head with a skateboard on his way to work

Photo: Contributed Skateboard used in alleged attack downtown Wednesday morning

A Kelowna resident says he was assaulted by a person experiencing homelessness early Wednesday morning.

Luke told Castanet that he was on his way to work around 6:50 a.m. when he was hit on the head.

"A street person used a skateboard deck as a weapon, striking my head. I called 911 because it looked like he was targeting people," he told Castanet.

Luke says the individual then went on to target someone else.

"Before I pulled up, he was in conflict with a construction worker."

The suspect was reportedly wearing all black with a black and red Bulls hat and was riding a bike.

"I feel that if there was no one else there, it would have been fatal. He looked like he was out for blood. The attack happened at 1433 St. Paul Street on the back road," Luke added.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed with Castanet that police were called to the scene.

"The file is currently under investigation, and we are waiting for the victim to provide a statement," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Police say they are also waiting for surveillance footage from the area.

A suspect has yet to be identified.