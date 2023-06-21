Annual ALS fundraiser sees big turnout in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

An annual ALS fundraiser brought hundreds of people together last week to help raise money in support of the disease.

On Sunday, June 11th, the ALS Society of BC held a fundraising event called Move to Cure ALS that took place at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park.

City councillor Loyal Wooldridge read a proclamation from the City of Kelowna proclaiming June as ALS Awareness Month in Kelowna.

The Zamboni Brothers entertained as people enjoyed the West Kelowna Lions BBQ, kids tent, silent auction and 50/50 draw.

The event has raised a total of 45,183.65 so far for the cause.

Even though the event has ended, donations are still being accepted here.

All of the net proceeds to the ALS Society of British Columbia will remain in BC to support patient services programs through Project Hope.