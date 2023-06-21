RCMP say man spotted with gun actually had replica handgun

Photo: Contributed Replica handgun

UPDATE: 2:25 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP confirm the large police presence downtown Wednesday morning was due to reports of a man carrying a handgun.

On June 21, at 11:30 a.m., City of Kelowna security personnel observed a man wearing a bandana on his head and carrying what looked like a handgun concealed.

Police say security immediately alerted the RCMP and observed the man enter Kerry Park where he remained until police arrived .



Numerous frontline units including the Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services attended quickly and safely took the man into custody.



"Investigation revealed that the male who is experiencing homelessness and suffers from a variety of issues, purchased a replica BB handgun from a downtown tactical store, opened it and decided to carry it around," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“While no criminal offence has technically taken place here although arguably very close, these are extremely concerning sets of circumstances that could have ended very differently” Cpl. Gauthier added.

RCMP officers released the man without charges.

Police say the replica handgun has been seized and will be submitted for destruction citing public safety concerns.



“Fortunately we have vigilant local security in our downtown core and proficient officers who resolved this report quickly and safely. Thank you to the members of the public who cooperated with police during this dynamic situation” Cpl. Gauthier added.

ORIGINAL: 12 p.m.

A large police presence was spotted in downtown Kelowna Wednesday near Bernard Avenue and Water Street.

RCMP police officers with weapons drawn were spotted near the Bank of Montreal Wednesday just before noon. One bystander indicated there was a report of a man spotted wielding a weapon, possibly a gun which prompted the large police presence.

The report turned out to be false and police have now left the scene.