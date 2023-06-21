McDonald's manager wins prestigious award

Photo: Colleen Dunbar Rommel Cariaga, manager of the McDonald's Restaurant on Old Vernon Road

McDonald's Canada has awarded the manager of the McDonald's Restaurant on Old Vernon Road in Kelowna, Rommel Cariaga, with the Ray Kroc Award.

The award recognizes the outstanding performance of McDonald's restaurant managers around the world; only one percent of managers worldwide are granted this distinction. As part of this recognition, Cariaga will receive a cash prize along with a trophy.

“It was a proud and emotional moment when our leadership team presented me with the Global Ray Kroc Award,” Cariaga said. “I am so thankful for everyone who helped me get to where I am today and to earn this prestigious award. My family, mentors, managers, crew, and guests all motivate me, and I will be forever grateful.”

Originally from the Philippines, Cariaga started working at McDonald's in 2013 as a maintenance worker at the restaurant on Harvey Avenue. Since then he has risen through the ranks, progressing to restaurant manager in 2018. Cariaga received the Outstanding Manager of the Year Award in 2022, which is another award recognizing the top-performing restaurant managers across Canada.

“Rommel has been an invaluable member of our team for the last ten years,” said Tim Pink, Kelowna McDonald’s franchisee. “We are incredibly proud that Rommel’s natural leadership skills and unrivalled work ethic have been recognized at the global McDonald’s level. We look forward to watching Rommel continue his growth and success with the business.”

The award is given to top-performing restaurant managers. Cariaga now serves as an area supervisor and says he hopes to one day own his own McDonald's franchise.