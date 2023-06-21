Okanagan College recognizes National Indigenous Peoples Day

Photo: Okanagan College Richard Jackson Jr., from the Lower Nicola Indian Band, leading the commencement and convocation ceremony procession at the Kelowna campus on June 10, 2023.

Okanagan College is honouring National Indigenous Peoples Day by reaffirming its commitment to reconciliation and the rich history, diverse cultures and significant contributions of Indigenous peoples.

“While we still have work to do, this has been a meaningful year for Okanagan College’s journey toward reconciliation,” says Rhea Dupuis, associate director of Indigenization. “For the first time, communities came together at each of our four college campuses to celebrate graduates, where ceremonies centred around Indigenous protocol.”

This year, June marked a significant milestone as Okanagan College held commencement and convocation ceremonies at every campus, including Penticton, Kelowna, and Vernon – which are situated on the traditional and unceded territory of the Syilx Okanagan Nation – as well as in Salmon Arm, located on the traditional and unceded territory of the Secwépemc Nation.

By organizing five convocation ceremonies across four different communities, the College seized a unique opportunity to honour and celebrate Indigenous cultures, traditions, and protocols. Throughout each ceremony, Indigenous ways of knowing were intricately woven, emphasizing the College's commitment to reconciliation and fostering a culturally inclusive environment.

“It was so special to see the Eagle Staff drummed into the ceremonies with an Honour Song, hear welcoming remarks from Elders, and hear traditional songs that welcomed and honoured graduates,” adds Dupuis. “The ceremonial Eagle Staff plays a prominent role in our commencement and convocation ceremonies, representing all nations gathering in unity to celebrate, and we’re grateful to our partners and community members who helped ensure the ceremonies were done in a good way.”

Recent statistics provided by Okanagan College reveal that in the 2021-22 academic year, 1,668 Indigenous students enrolled in educational programs, constituting 10.8 percent of the domestic student population. To support these students, the College offers culturally relevant resources and programming through Indigenous Services Centres at each of its four campuses in Vernon, Salmon Arm, Penticton, and Kelowna.