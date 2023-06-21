City of Kelowna to improve roadways at Sexsmith and Longhill Road

Photo: Castanet Staff

The City of Kelowna is getting ready to make improvements to the intersection at Longhill and Sexsmith Rd.

Beginning Monday, road improvements will be taking place, meaning single lane alternating traffic will be formed on Sexsmith Rd. at Longhill.

Longhill Rd. between Rifle and Sexsmith Rd. will be fully closed to traffic for the entire duration of the project starting Monday, but a detour will be in place using Mail Rd. and construction hours will run from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The plan is to have Longhill Rd. realigned to provide a safer approach onto Sexsmith Road, including a "smart right" turn, while Sexsmith will be widened to include a dedicated left turn lane onto Longhill Rd.

Upgrades are estimated to take until the end of July.