Okanagan rain poses threat to cherry crops, helicopters used to salvage harvest

Photo: BC Cherry Association

Much-needed rain in the Okanagan region is providing relief after a dry spring, but cherry growers are now facing potential disaster as the precipitation arrives just as their crops begin to ripen. Now that cherries are nearing their optimal sweetness, rainwater collecting on the fruit is causing it to swell and split open, posing a significant risk to the harvest. In response, some farmers are turning to helicopter pilots to save their delicate fruits.

“Hiring helicopters is not something we undertake lightly,” said Sukhpaul Bal, cherry grower and president of the BC Cherry Association. “They are very expensive, and if there were another way to save our crop, we would.”

Cherries that are on the verge of ripeness contain high natural sugar content, attracting rainwater and leading to swelling and subsequent splitting. To mitigate this issue, industry representatives have found that the most effective method for removing rainwater from cherries is to blow it off. The powerful downdraft generated by helicopter rotors efficiently clears rainwater pooling in the stem "bowl" of cherries. In just five minutes, helicopters can dry an acre of cherries, providing a swift solution for growers. However, the service comes at a considerable cost, ranging from $1000 to $1600 per hour of flying time.

Blowers attached to orchard tractors can also be used but they take longer and in larger orchards, the time required for drying may result in substantial crop loss before the job is finished.

The potential loss of a cherry crop carries significant financial implications. For many farmers, their entire annual income is dependent on the success of this single crop. The British Columbia cherry industry holds an annual value of approximately $180 million and employs orchard owners, pickers, sorters, packing facilities, marketers, distributors, and suppliers. Moreover, the industry's positive impact extends to retailers and secondary sectors, such as the tourist trade. Protecting the growers' investment is crucial for the local economy, and time is of the essence.

Adrian Arts, Southern Interior Team Lead at the BC Ministry of Agriculture and Food echoed Bal’s message. “Growers understand that helicopter noise can be annoying to nearby residents, and they use helicopters only as a last resort. Orchardists use other means to prevent splitting first, such as the planting of split-resistant cherry varieties, or new varieties that ripen later in the summer when it’s usually dryer.”

The continued use of helicopters in Okanagan orchards will largely depend on future weather conditions. While the recent rainfall has put earlier-ripening cherry varieties at risk, growers remain hopeful for fair weather to aid their efforts and ensure a successful summer for everyone involved.