Firefighters respond to collision at K.L.O. and Gordon

Photo: Castanet Firefighters responded to a crash which closed K.L.O.'s eastbound lanes on Tuesday evening.

K.L.O. Road’s eastbound lanes were closed at Gordon Drive as firefighters responded to a crash on Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. at the K.L.O. and Gordon intersection. The Kelowna Fire Department arrived on scene shortly afterwards.

A passerby said it appeared one person had some cuts but there didn’t seem to be any other injuries suffered as a result of the collision.