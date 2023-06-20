Firefighters respond to collision at K.L.O. and Gordon

Photo: Castanet
Firefighters responded to a crash which closed K.L.O.'s eastbound lanes on Tuesday evening.
K.L.O. Road’s eastbound lanes were closed at Gordon Drive as firefighters responded to a crash on Tuesday night.
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. at the K.L.O. and Gordon intersection. The Kelowna Fire Department arrived on scene shortly afterwards.
A passerby said it appeared one person had some cuts but there didn’t seem to be any other injuries suffered as a result of the collision.