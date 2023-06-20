NHL goaltender Carey Price sells Montreal home, moving to Kelowna

Photo: Angela Price/ Instagram

NHL goaltender Carey Price and his family appear to be making a permanent move to Kelowna.

Early Tuesday morning, Carey's wife Angela posted on Instagram, announcing that they had sold their home in Montreal.

"I don't feel like it's a goodbye to Montreal because we will be back so often, but I do feel like it's a goodbye to our home and our neighbourhood. There are a lot of feelings and emotions which I will go into later. I already cried on the plane, and we haven't even taken off yet, so I need to keep it together for now. But our hearts will always be in Montreal," she wrote.

The Montreal Gazette reported that Price put his family home on the South Shore of Montreal up for sale last month.

Price has three years left on his contract with the Montreal Canadiens, but the netminder is semi-retired due to an injury.

Price, born in Vancouver, has spent many summers in the Okanagan.

For the last several years, the NHLer has participated in the Homebase Charity Slo-Pitch event, with all proceeds from the game being dedicated to the KGH Foundation.

The Price family has recently been showing off their custom Kelowna home to lifestyle and architectural publications.