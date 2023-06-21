Kelowna cocaine, fentanyl trafficker jailed for five years

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Kelowna man has been jailed for five years for trafficking cocaine and fentanyl.

Larome Angelo Sanchez, 27, was sentenced to five years in federal prison after being found guilty of two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, according to a recent decision by the BC Supreme Court.

The decision says Sanchez was 21 years old when he and two co-accused rented an apartment on Kelowna's Country Club Drive from Nov. 15, 2016 to March 22, 2017, the day RCMP raided the unit.

Police found inside the unit 232.4 grams of cocaine, 156.6 grams of heroin-fentanyl, $14,815 in cash, cutting agents, scales, money counters and other tools of the drug trade.

Sanchez and co-accused Nalin Soreni were still in bed in the apartment’s master bedroom when RCMP executed the search warrant early in the morning.

Sanchez had a prior conviction for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking that earned him six months in jail, as well as convictions for forcible entry and driving offenses.

Justice Gary P. Weatherill accepted a joint submission, or plea deal, from the Crown and defense for the five-year prison sentence. He stayed the charges against Soreni.

“Mr. Sanchez, I wish you well. The time you are going to be serving in custody, I hope you have learned a lesson from this,” Weatherill told Sanchez at the conclusion of sentencing.

“I encourage you to take advantage of all the resources and the programs that will be available to you. I hope you will use your best efforts to be a model prisoner, and that, upon your release, which will come soon enough, you become a productive and law-abiding member of society. So good luck to you.”