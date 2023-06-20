Project Literacy to offer free reading program for kids in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Project Literacy’s Children’s Summer Reading Program is back for its third year.

The program provides children who are struggling to read at their grade level with additional reading support while encouraging their love for reading.

The Summer Reading Program is provided in partnership with the Okanagan Family Hub and Childhood Connections. The reading program is offered at no cost to parents who are seeking to provide extra reading support for their children.

The program runs Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 11 to 27 and from August 1 to 17.

“Reading skills are taught from grades 1-3, but after grade 3, the curriculum changes from ‘learning to read,’ to ‘reading to learn.’ This makes supporting a child’s reading development critical during their early school years,” says Paul Zuurbier, executive director at Project Literacy.

"Childhood Connections is excited to collaborate with the Central Okanagan Hub and Project Literacy to provide childcare in the afternoons for the Summer Reading Program. Children will participate in a range of social-emotional, high-level cooperative games, physical activities, art, and outdoor activities," says Childhood Connections executive director, Tim Ropchan.

