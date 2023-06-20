Widow of Kelowna crane collapse victim sues, alleging negligence

Photo: Colin Dacre A tower crane collapse downtown Kelowna, killing five people, on July 12, 2021.

The widow of one of five men killed in the 2021 Kelowna crane collapse has filed a lawsuit alleging negligence in her late husband’s death.

Brad Zawislak, 43, was working in his office for Protech Consulting on July 12, 2021 when a crane at the Bernard Block construction site next door collapsed during the dismantling process. Zawislak was crushed by the falling crane and died at the scene.

Last week, Helen Margaret Furuya filed a lawsuit in BC Supreme Court in Vernon naming Stemmer Construction—the company that owned and operated the crane—as well as four John Does, a Jane Doe and two unnamed companies.

Furuya’s lawsuit claims the death of Zawislak deprived her of “his love, guidance, care, services, training and financial support.”

“The said accident was caused in whole or in part by the negligence of the defendants, the particulars of which are yet to be known pending the results of both the WorkSafeBC and RCMP investigations,” says the civil lawsuit.

WorkSafeBC announced last month that it would not be releasing the results of its investigation into the cause of the collapse, at the recommendation of the RCMP, which is conducting its own parallel criminal negligence investigation.

The statute of limitations for most civil litigation in B.C. is two years, a deadline that is quickly approaching while the families of victims remain in the dark about what led to the death of their loved ones.

The RCMP last month was unable to provide an estimate for when their investigation would be completed.

Furuya’s lawsuit seeks a variety of damages for the death.

Also killed in the incident were four young construction workers — Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, and Patrick and Eric Stemmer.