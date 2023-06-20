60,000 expected to take in Canada Day fun in Kelowna

Madison Reeve

The 24th annual Kelowna Canada Day celebrations are just 10 days away.

Festivities will take over Waterfront Park and Prospera Place starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, continuing until 10 p.m., followed by fireworks.

"It's kinda crazy to think we've been holding this fun, community celebration each July 1 for 24 years," said Renata Mills, executive director of Festivals Kelowna, on Tuesday.

Festivals Kelowna anticipates more than 60,000 residents and visitors will be taking part in the fun.

"One of the big changes is that we are keeping the activities in Waterfront Park. I know it can sometimes be hard for people to get around all of the downtown so you are going to be able to find all sorts of entertainment from Canada Day here in Waterfront Park from Water Street right over to the bridge," she said.

In addition to new performers hitting the stage, this year's event features the first annual Canada Day Wienerama with over 112 dogs taking part in Canada Day races.

The official Canada Day ceremonies will take place at 12:30 p.m. at Prospera Place along with the popular Canada cake.

For a full schedule and more details you can head to festivalskelowna.com.