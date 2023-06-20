Ki-Low-Na friendship society hosts Turtle Island Festival to keep stories and culture alive

Photo: Cindy White The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society hosts Turtle Island Festival during Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, 2023.

Warmer weather is in the forecast for Turtle Island Festival in Kelowna on Wednesday.

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society will be shutting down the 400 to 500-block of Leon Avenue during celebrations of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

“Our Urban Indigenous powwow is a gift to our community and a chance to showcase the diversity of Indigenous cultures in Canada” says Jordan Allison, event organizer.

There will be music, arts and crafts, traditional storytelling, a mini powwow, vendors, children’s activities and free bison burgers. The very popular bannock tacos are available through pre-order.

“Turtle Island Festival is for all community members of all ages. It’s a way for us to keep the stories and our culture alive through sharing,” said Freda McLean, KFS’s Roots Coordinator. “Culture has been extremely important for our survival, and [for] our community’s survival.”

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society’s Indigenous youth-led social enterprise, Original Born Art, is running one of the vendor booths. All the money raised will go back into supporting youth in the program.

“It’s important to empower Indigenous youth because they are the future leaders of Indigenous generations,” said Dr. Tasia McGrew, social enterprise coordinator. “Our programming offers different opportunities for the youth like entrepreneurship workshops, art therapy programs, as well as a land back program, where the youth get out on the land and learn.”

Turtle Island Festival begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday and wraps up at 7 p.m. The mini powwow takes places from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of thunderstorms, with a high of 21 C.

“We offer this festival to show everybody else our culture. Turtle Island Festival is put on to showcase our culture, and for us, it’s a time to celebrate the change of seasons - it’s a time of food gathering for our people,” says McLean.