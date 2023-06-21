Local entrepreneur relaunches Perch restaurant atop Kelowna's Innovation Centre

Cindy White

It didn’t take off the first time around, but a new team is hoping diners will flock to a relaunched Perch Sky Lounge.

The restaurant on the rooftop of the Innovation Centre in downtown Kelowna has a new owner.

“I was looking for a lounge, because it was my dream to run a lounge. I was searching throughout the city and I came across the Perch lounge,” explains Joe Lavigne. “It took a while to see the full vision. I think it’s going to work well for us.”

Taking the helm in the kitchen is chef Ernel Williams.

“This is me now making my mark on Kelowna, the entire Okanagan Valley in a sense,” said Williams who came to Canada 10 years ago from Jamaica, where he was a hotel chef.

“I’m planning to bring my flair, my hotel flair that I had from in Jamaica. We’ll be giving you stuff like charcuterie boards, ceviche, salads of the season. So, presently I’ll be giving you a summer salad.

“Also, for the main courses, we’ll be crossing stuff like a Jamaican curry bowl. Also we’ll be giving you favourites of the valley, which you’ll be getting a braised short rib. Also, I’ll be giving you my special, that is going to be a pistachio-crusted Halibut.”

With his sommelier background, Lavigne plans to run the bar. They will be offering local wines, beers, ciders and spirits, and a large selection of mocktails.

“I find that a lot of people are trying not to drink as much. So, one out of every four people probably is not consuming alcohol. They want a place where they can go and feel welcome and see their beverage being shaken and served to them with everyone else,” Lavigne said.

There is seating capacity for 30 inside Perch and another 64 on the patio that offers panoramic views of Kelowna. The aim is to keep the patio open year round, weather-permitting.

“I’m really excited to see how we can pull off Valentine’s Day in February on the rooftop,” adds Lavigne.

Perch relaunches on Friday, June 23.