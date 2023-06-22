Lake Country art gallery to host humane society adoption day

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Humane Society is hosting their annual adoption day this weekend.

The Lake Country Art Gallery is set to host the event on Sunday and will provide a space for what promises to be a heartwarming and enjoyable event for all animal lovers.

Combining art, community and people's love for cats, it's a great opportunity to support regional artists while potentially finding a new furry friend to join your family.

On June 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Okanagan Humane Society's Adoption Day at the Lake Country Art Gallery is a great way for people to find adorable cats and kittens to give them forever homes.

It's also a fundraiser for the art gallery and the Okanagan Humane Society.

People attending the adoption day at the art gallery will have the chance to explore the community members' exhibition called Cattywampus, featuring cat-themed artwork.

Additionally, cat-themed baked treats will be available for purchase, adding a delightful culinary aspect to the event.