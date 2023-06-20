Freedom's Door gets $50K boost from Rotary Club of Kelowna

Photo: The Rotary Club of Kelowna (In pic L-R) Robin Smith, Rotary's golf committee chair, Sheldon Paulger, chair of the Rotary's donations committee, Tom Smithwick, director of Freedom's Door, and president Bill Redmond.

The Rotary Club of Kelowna managed to raise more than $100,000 at its latest Pro Am Golf Tournament at The Harvest Golf Course.

The money raised will benefit Freedom's Door, a local organization dedicated to providing support and housing for people in need.

Last week, during the Sponsor Appreciation Luncheon held at The Coast Capri Hotel, the Rotary Club of Kelowna presented a $50,000 donation to Freedom's Door.

Tom Smithwick, director for Freedom's Door, took the stage to deliver a heartfelt keynote speech, highlighting how the funds would be used.

"This $50,000 investment will be used for our Ethel Glen House, a supportive housing facility for ten residents, both men and women, who live with chronic mental health challenges."

The money will be used to renovate their garage/carriage house, creating four more bedrooms for women in need.

“Today, our community’s most pressing needs are with homelessness and mental health issues,” noted Bill Redmond, president of the Rotary Club of Kelowna.

“In Rotary’s tradition of caring for our community, we are pleased to be able to donate funds that will provide more space and care for these often-marginalized people.”

The Ethel Glen House, which provides affordable housing in a caring and supportive environment, will now be able to offer enhanced accommodation options, healthy meals, companionship, personal support, and greater community engagement. Residents, ranging from their mid-30s to 70 years of age, often become long-term members of the Ethel Glen House community.

The event was a success thanks to the support of sponsors like the Stober Group and REN Energy.

"Since 2015, the Rotary Pro Am Golf Tournament has raised $1,362,000 for local charities," says Rotary Club of Kelowna past president Lenetta Parry.