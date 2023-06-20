Canadian rock band The Glorious Sons to play Kelowna

Photo: Prospera Place

Canadian rock band The Glorious Sons will play Kelowna's Prospera Place on November 11.

The two-time Juno-award-winning rock band will stop in 57 North American cities during a tour this fall and winter.

The band recently released a new single "Mercy Mercy."

“Mercy Mercy is my own quiet little prayer. It’s me fighting through some twisted process of self-forgiveness and acceptance. It’s a glimpse into my inner dialogue, however hilarious or concerning that might sound," said lead singer and songwriter Brett Emmons.

"A friend told me that this album sounds like someone at war in their own mind. In that context, I think this song is about faith in oneself, and one’s future—even if the past is always still there.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale June 20 at 12 p.m. through the TGS Union App, followed by the Spotify pre-sale on June 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

The public on-sale takes place June 23 at 10 a.m. at SelectYourTickets.