Council approves Wilkinson Street development a week after deferring decision

Photo: Contributed Conceptual Drawings

It took six days following conclusion of a public hearing, but city council has approved a controversial four-storey development on Wilkinson Street and Springfield Road just south of the Capri.

Council heard from the applicant, staff and members of the public during a lengthy public hearing that ended just before midnight last Tuesday night.

Given the hour, Mayor Tom Dyas adjourned the meeting at the conclusion of the public hearing.

After sitting through about eight hours Dyas said council can become a bit "rubbery," stating "I want this decision to be done right."

Council voted 7-1 in favour of the four-storey development. Coun. Gord Lovegrove, who did not sit in on the public hearing, excused himself from Monday's debate and vote.

Only Coun. Ron Cannan voted against the project.

Numerous residents of the area spoke out against the development calling it too high, too dense and providing the wrong type of housing.

One group of residents in the single-family neighbourhood suggested low density, ground-oriented housing three storeys or lower such as four-plexes or row housing, would be more appropriate.

Council sided with the developer and the staff report supporting the project.

In terms of height, planning director Ryan Smith told council following discussions with the developer, they are willing to put a height restriction on title which would have a duration of four years.

"If building gets built in the next four years, it will be limited to four storeys in height," said Smith.

"Four storeys is appropriate here," he added while reminding council the province is looking at mandating three and four dwelling units in all single-family neighbourhoods in central cities and potentially beyond in transit supported corridors.

He says that could result in further transitional housing in the neighbourhood.

In response to a question from Mayor Tom Dyas, planner Terry Barton said when it comes to density the developer cannot exceed what is mandated within the zoning being sought.

He says it has a maximum density and square footage that must be conformed with.

The developer is also seeking specific financing which mandates 15 per cent of rental units be affordable and that the building to be energy efficient and accessible.

Barton also reminded council the decision before them was for land use.

"Should that be successful, this development does trigger a form and character development permit when specific are assessed including height, massing and scale," said Barton.

That would also be a decision for council before a development permit could be issued.