Councillor reiterates demand for referendum on new rec centre

Photo: Wayne Moore Coun. Ron Cannan

Ron Cannan sounded more like a candidate for mayor out on the campaign trail than a councillor eight months into his term during discussion on a $241 million borrowing bylaw.

Cannan took the opportunity Monday to re-litigate a decision council made a month prior to pursue an Alternative Approval Process to borrow the funds for a new Parkinson Rec Centre, two seniors centres and upgrade Rutland sports fields.

He was the lone vote against the AAP at the time, preferring the city instead hold a citywide referendum.

He spoke out again Monday in what was in essence a formality to move the process to the next step, which is sending the borrowing bylaw to the province for approval.

"Why recommend not going to referendum?" Cannan asked after learning borrowing costs would amount to about $125 million over the 30 years.

"I campaigned on having a referendum. Vernon did for just over a $120 million project and they had over 61 per cent support.

"Personally, in the spirit of being open and transparent, it's such a large amount I would be in favour of having a public referendum."

The Vernon referendum was held during last year's municipal election. Staff informed council a stand-alone referendum would cost the city about $150,000 to $200,000 as opposed to about $2,500 for the AAP.

City manager Doug Gilchrist reminded Cannan and other councillors who discussed the public process the primary reason council endorsed the recommendation a month prior was because it "fits well within our five-year financial strategy and we don't anticipate any major tax spikes that citizens would be impacted by.

"Council advanced the direction to staff in our previous meeting to proceed with an Alternative Approval Process so I'm surprised we are having a debate at this stage," added Gilchrist.

Cannan also took staff to task for packaging $40 million for other facilities along with the $240 million price tag for the rec centre calling it "coy."

"You want to railroad it through go ahead, but I just don't agree with the process."

Council again voted 8-1 to give the bylaw first three reading and sending it to the province for approval.

Once that approval is granted, the city is expected to begin the process of getting voter assent through the AAP.

Under terms of an AAP, 10 per cent of registered voters, approximately 12,160 people would have to sign a form opposing the borrowing.