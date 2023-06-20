The Okanagan’s very first cat cafe ready to open Thursday

Madison Reeve

The Okanagan's very first cat cafe is set to open this Thursday.

Owner Ashley Karnes has been working to open Catelowna since 2019.

Karnes, a cook and animal lover, says she wanted to combine two of her passions.

"I thought, well, it would be great to have a cafe next to an adoption center," she said.

The cafe is located on the second floor of 1441 Ellis Street in downtown Kelowna.

"Interior Health guidelines... we don't want any cross-contamination in the kitchen. So you grab your coffee and something to eat in the cafe, and then you bring it in to eat and enjoy in the cat room."

Catelowna will be made up of an ever-changing crew of adorable, adoptable kitties.

The cafe has teamed up with adoption agencies and rescues from B.C. and Saskatchewan.

"I have always believed in adopt don't shop and being involved in rescue centres and I just knew that there were so may animals that needed to find homes," Karnes said.

The concept has caught on in cities like Calgary and Vancouver.

Currently, the cafe is home to 30 cats.

The fee to spend an hour with the group of cats is $16.00.

"Adoption isn't the expectation. You can just come in here, enjoy the space, enjoy the cats, the pet therapy, the fun and have a nice cup of coffee at the same time," Karnes added.

