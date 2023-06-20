Public meeting called to address housing crisis for displaced Ukrainians in Kelowna

Photo: Cindy Fairs Cindy Fairs (centre) with Ukrainian mom Nataliia (right) and daughters Valeriia (left) and Aleksandra (centre).

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine is dealing with a housing crisis.

Ukrainians displaced by the war in their homeland continue to arrive in the city, but the organization has run out of money to put them up in hotels while they are looking for jobs and try to earn enough money to find a place in Kelowna’s expensive rental market.

When the conflict first broke out in February of 2022, the new arrivals were trickling into the Central Okanagan, but the housing coordinator with KSWU says people started to arrive in droves this January.

“We didn’t have enough hosts at that time and we still don’t have enough hosts to place families with hosts for temporary free housing. We didn’t have any money to put people into hotels,” said Cindy Fairs. “In February, we were able to secure some funds for housing. Those monies are now dried up as of today(Monday).”

Fairs says the number of Ukrainians arriving in Kelowna is quadruple what it was last summer.

She fears that with tourist season approaching, the shrinking supply of short-term accommodation could get even worse, and families may end up living on the streets. “Without people coming forward to help, we just don’t know what to do next, other than to call churches and asking them to help us by opening up their halls.”

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine has called a public meeting this Friday, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel & Conference Centre.

“It’s about creating public awareness for hosting. We’re wanting people from the community that have an interest to find out more about hosting to come to this meeting,” said Fairs.

“The average family is three to five people. So, if they’ve got two extra bedrooms in their homes, that would work out well. Sometimes we have couples. Sometimes we have singles, but not as often as we have families.”

Participants are being asked to pre-register so that KSWU can ensure it has a large enough meeting room ready.

Another fundraiser for the organization is also taking place this week. Ukrainian electronic band Probass & Hardi brings their Canadian tour to the Laurel Packinghouse on Thursday night.

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine founder Denys Storozhuk says their concert in Calgary raised $12,000 and he’s hoping to raise a similar amount in Kelowna. Tickets are available through eventbrite.