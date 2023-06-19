UBCO’s Wine Research Centre offers micro-credential in wine tasting

Photo: UBCO

The University of British Columbia Okanagan's Wine Research Centre, situated in British Columbia's prime wine-growing region, now offers micro-credentials in wine tasting.

The micro-credential, known as Wine Tasting Ability BC Canada Level One, will be open for enrollment starting this summer.

The course is designed to develop foundational knowledge and basic skills in wine and wine tasting and will consist of two separate full-day sessions.

Leading the course will be Axel Marchal, a professor at the University of Bordeaux's Science Institute of Vine and Wine and Jacques-Olivier Pesme, the director of the UBC Wine Research Centre.

Marchal emphasizes the program allows individuals to delve into the world of wine, exploring its multidimensional nature as a sensory experience influenced by people and places.

“The ISVV has extensive experience in research and education in enology and sensory analysis, cultivated for over a century,” says Marchal. “We offer the culmination of this knowledge through specialized training programs, such as the WTA BC Canada, for individuals who are eager to gain a deeper understanding of wine and wine tasting."

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about wine tasting vocabulary, principles of winemaking and the various types of wine. This offering is the initial stage of a newly proposed three-level WTA BC Canada program resulting from a unique collaboration between UBCO and the University of Bordeaux.

“The wine industry in B.C. is a significant driver in the province’s economy with $3.75 billion of economic impact,” says Pesme. “This is the first time the course is being offered outside of Bordeaux, and the goal is to offer world-class education, derived from scientific research, to continue that growth and support the approximately 12,000 people working in the industry.”

Along with learning about how to taste wines, including the different steps involved in a tasting, participants will also have an introduction to the main vine varietals, their unique characteristics and also learn the basics of winemaking and skills to knowledgeably enjoy wine tasting.

The Wine Tasting Ability micro-credential will be offered on July 18 and again on July 20. All participants must be 19 or older and those who complete the course will receive a non-credit letter of proficiency awarded jointly by UBC Okanagan and the University of Bordeaux.