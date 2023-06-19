Space for all to play at Strathcona Beach Park

Photo: City of Kelowna Top (left to right): City of Kelowna Councilor Loyal Wooldridge, Mayor Tom Dyas and Councilor Ron Cannan - Middle (left to right): KGH Foundation CEO Allison Young and City of Kelowna Councilor Luke Stack - Front (left to right): Kiwanis Legacy Fund Committee Members Tom Cockrell and Wendy Falkowski

Strathcona Beach Park has a new play structure designed to foster inclusion, wellbeing, and active play for individuals of all ages and abilities.

The structure has accessible features including rubber surfacing, a colour palette to support those with vision impairment, and barrier-free access to play elements.

“We know play supports kids’ wellbeing by boosting happiness, inspiring creativity, and strengthening social connections,” said Kelowna Mayor, Tom Dyas. “The City is pleased to have a new, safe and inclusive space that welcomes everyone who visits this popular park.”

Located in the South Pandosy neighborhood of Kelowna, Strathcona Beach Park is close to Kelowna General Hospital, JoeAnna's House, and the Cancer Society, the park aims to create an inclusive environment that caters to the diverse needs of its visitors.

“The KGH Foundation Kiwanis Legacy Endowment Fund has a mission to help children and youth by providing funding for projects that enhance their health and well-being,” said Kiwanis Legacy Fund Committee Chair, Wendy Falkowski. “Supporting the City in creating spaces in our community that enable play for kids of all ages and abilities fully aligns with this vision.”

The project, made possible by a grant from the KGH Foundation Kiwanis Legacy Fund, incorporates various accessible features to ensure that everyone can enjoy the park's amenities.

The City of Kelowna was awarded a grant of $150,000 from the KGH Foundation Kiwanis Legacy Endowment Fund, which was instrumental in creating the new play structure.