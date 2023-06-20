Kelowna daycare operator speaks out over uncertainty and slow approval process for provincial fee reduction program

Photo: For The Kids Daycare Children at For The Kids Daycare in East Kelowna watching nearby construction work.

The operator of a private daycare in Kelowna is pleading with the provincial government for more certainty about childcare subsidies for families.

Robert Southam, director of For The Kids Daycare in East Kelowna, says he applied for contract renewals for the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative in March, and was given temporary approval. That approval was set to expire June 30th, and he had not heard back from the Ministry of Education and Child Care by June 14.

He was poised to send a letter to the more than 150 families that rely on the spaces at For The Kids, telling them that their fees would be skyrocketing from $395 to $1330 for a child under 36 months and from $385 to $960 for a child between the ages of three and five.

“Now it’s June 15th and I was still in a temporary approval status, meaning that as of July 1 we had no contract for this $900 per family or $545 per 3-5 year old. I can’t afford to float the provincial government to the tune of $50,000, so I’m going to have to hit the parents with this money,” Southam said.

Then, after making a desperate phone call, he finally heard back on the afternoon of June 15, that his funding approval would come through in time for the start of July. He was told there was a glitch in their system, and that’s why his application was held up.

Southam says he needs to know the funding will be in place far enough in advance to plan for staffing and other expenses. Right now he’s already planning for 2024.

“I need that contract and the rate increases and all those approval to be done no later than December of this year. So that I can plan, and let our families know, more importantly, what’s going to happen in 2023.”

“Currently, it’s just a lack of acknowledgement that there is a business component of this that needs to be run. It’s irrelevant if it’s non-profit or private,” he adds.

He says it’s not fair to the operators or families to make them wait until the last minute to know if that integral funding will come through.

Castanet reached out to the ministry with Southam’s concerns about the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative.

The ministry pointed out that the application process opens annually around the end of January, which gives providers three months to apply.

“We recognize that the renewal process can be challenging for some providers and appreciate their patience. The ministry works to support providers to ensure continuity of funding through providing temporary approvals, as was done for this provider, throughout the adjudication process, so that providers continue to receive funding,” said the ministry in an email. It also said that a new online platform, My ChildCareBC Services, has been created to ‘improve the experience accessing government services’.

A spokesman says provider feedback will be used to continue to enhance the system throughout the year to improve the user experience.

Southam is relieved that he now knows his grant is on the way, but says it’s unfortunate that it came to the point that he had to make a desperate call to the help line to find out his application was moving forward.

Before he got that phone call last week, he was seriously reconsidering the value of continuing to participate in the fee reduction program. Southam noted that with childcare demand so high in the Kelowna area, For The Kids could fill its spaces without the funding and associated headaches.