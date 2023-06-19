Actors Studio presents Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Actors Studio has packed the summer full of shows.

This weekend will feature the highly anticipated performance by the New Jersey Jukebox, June 23 to 25.

The show promises to transport audiences back in time to the golden era of rock 'n' roll.



The show will showcase timeless classics such as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

"We are thrilled to host The New Jersey Jukebox," says Nathan Flavel, Executive Producer at the Actors Studio.

"This is a unique opportunity for fans to relive the magic of one of the most iconic bands in music history. Get ready for an evening filled with nostalgia, great music, and memories that will last a lifetime."



For further information on this weekend's shows or shows to come, visit www.kelownaactorsstudio.com or contact the Actors Studio box office at 250.862.2867.