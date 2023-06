Photo: Sarah Madden

Fire crews doused a house fire on Norwood Road in the Ellison area Sunday night.

The fire is believed to have started about 9:30 p.m. in the basement of the home.

The Ellison Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident and neighbours say the fire was quickly extinguished.

It is believed everyone in the home got out safely.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.