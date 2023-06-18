Umbrellas and large crowds at Father’s Day car show

Cindy White

Umbrellas were out but a bit of rain and wind didn’t stop thousands from crowding into City Park for the 2023 edition of the CSN Collision Centres Father’s Day Car Show.

For some, bringing their prized wheels to show off to the masses is old hat, for others it’s a new experience. How much they spent fixing up their cars also varies.

“Usually, I budget about a couple grand a year. Probably about 10-15 grand over 20 years,” said Nick about his 1982 Jaguar XJ.

It was a special Father’s Day for Parm and his young son Armand, who brought their 1988 Fox body Mustang. “I’ve had my fun with it. So, I’ve given it to him at this point. He can share it and enjoy it. It’s more or less about the memories at this point,” said Parm.

A butter-yellow milk truck garnered some second glances. The 1956 Divco is owned by John Bertram, who found it five years ago.

“It’s very rare. You never see them. I do the Good Guy shows down in the states and I seen one down in the Puyallup show there and it really caught my eye, and I caught interest in it,” Bertram explained. “So I kind of looked for one from then. That was about eight or nine years ago, until I found one.”

The Father’s Day Car Show is part of fundraising efforts in support of Kelowna’s Child Advocacy Centre. This year’s grand prize of a 2012 Dodge Challenger SXT was donated by Lift Auto Group.

CSN Collision Centres is carrying on the tradition started by Boyd Autobody & Glass.