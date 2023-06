Madison Reeve

Castanet viewer Bianca Taylor captured adorable video on Okanagan Lake Saturday.

A group of loon chicks were spotted hopping onto their mother's back during a swim.

"The cutest loons catching a ride with their mom," Taylor said.

According to the Canadian Wildlife Federation, chicks can swim right away, but spend some time on the back of a parent to rest, conserve heat, and avoid predators.

Loon parents usually leave their babies when they are approximately 11 weeks old.