Cool and wet start to the week across the Okanagan

Madison Reeve

You may want to get your rain jackets out.

According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan will see cool and wet weather for the first half of the week.

On Monday, the temperature will reach a high of 15°C with a 60 per cent chance of showers. In the evening, it will drop down to a low of 9°C.

More showers are likely for Tuesday, with a high of 16°C.

The temperature will begin to climb on Wednesday, reaching a high of 21°C, but the wet weather will continue. Showers are expected throughout the morning, clearing by the evening.

The summer weather will be back on Thursday. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 25°C with sunshine all day.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 27°C and a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday will drop back to 25°C with mostly sunny periods.

