Two people rescued from Okanagan Lake

Photo: Contributed

Two people have been rescued from Okanagan Lake after their catamaran boat capsized right behind the Mission Shores building on Truswell Rd. in Kelowna Saturday evening.

According to a nearby neighbour, the catamaran completely flipped over on the water, forcing two people to wait on top of it for help.

"I saw the fire department coming down our street, so I rushed to the lake and that's when I saw the catamaran had flipped over with two people on it. I think the wind was very high and the water was very choppy," he said.

The witness tells Castanet a Seadoo on the water tried to rescue the couple but were unsuccessful when they tried to tow the boat back to shore.

Shortly after, emergency crews responded to the scene to bring the two left stranded — as well as the boat — back to shore.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment and will update the story when more information becomes available.