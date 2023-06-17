Longboarders cruise Knox in downhill competition

Longboarders from all across the world have flocked to Kelowna’s Knox Mountain for their downhill competition that will qualify some riders for the 2024 World Skate Games in Italy.

“Today — Saturday — we did our timed qualifiers, so we’ve been working throughout the day to get riders up and down the hill to get their fastest time possible,” said event organizer David Befus.

“With the competition being so stiff, we’re seeing times really close to each other, so you can expect to see a lot of people riding very competitively tomorrow.”

Just one year after its inaugural race, the Knox Mountain Downhill has doubled its ridership to 120 people, all of which will be looking to get down the hill at speeds as high as 100 kilometres an hour.

“Competition is a lot stiffer, we’ve got reigning world champion Dane Hana, also reigning Knox Mountain Downhill Champion Dane Hana is back, but he’s going to have a hard time defending from some of the fast guys that have come up from California, North Carolina, France, Australia. He’s going to have to work a little harder I think… It’s going to be a good race.”

Avid skater Alex Hannigan tells Castanet it takes a special someone to take on this extreme sport, and the adrenaline rush is often what downhill skaters are striving for.

“I mean, you’ve got to have a screw loose to do something like this, you know? This sport is sort of a magnet for people like that,” said Hannigan.

“As soon as you thrust yourself into such a dangerous activity and put yourself in that sort of environment where the wind is rushing by you, the trees are rushing by you, your pupils dilate, your senses heighten, all you senses go into overdrive so your reaction time shortens up and you’re in that moment. It’s nice!”

Competitors of the Knox Mountain Downhill are encouraging locals to check out the final day of action on Sunday as they look to draw new riders to the sport while also attempting to qualify for the upcoming World Skate Games.