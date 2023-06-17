Man and dog escape from truck fire on Rutland Road Saturday morning

Photo: Carrie Carson A truck caught fire on Rutland Road Saturday morning.

A truck went up in flames on Rutland Road Saturday morning.

At about 10 a.m., the silver Dodge pickup caught fire on Rutland Road near McCurdy Road.

Witness Carrie Carson said the driver of the truck struggled at first to get his dog out of the vehicle, but both managed to make it from the burning truck safely.

"Poor guy was just panicking, but they got the dog out," Carson said.

It's not clear what started the fire, but Kelowna Fire Department crews arrived on scene and doused the blaze. The truck is now being towed from the scene.