Second fire in less than a year completely destroys Kelowna heritage home Saturday morning

Photo: Contributed The home on McDougall Street went up in flames just before 4 a.m.

UPDATE: 9:05 a.m.

Saturday morning's house fire along Kelowna's lakeshore has been deemed suspicious by a fire investigator.

In a press release issued Saturday morning, Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Scott Clarke said crews were called to the McDougall Street house fire at about 3:30 a.m., and the home was "fully involved" upon arrival.

While there were homes on either side of the burning house, firefighters were able to protect the neighbouring residences from the blaze. The fire completely destroyed the heritage home at 1978 McDougall Street though.

The home, which was previously damaged by a fire back in October 2022 as well, was not occupied, and no one was injured during Saturday morning's blaze.

The Kelowna Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the fire, but it has been deemed suspicious according to Clarke.

"Crews are currently still on scene completing extinguishment and ask the public to stay clear of the area so crews can complete their work safely," Clarke said.

ORIGINAL: 7:45 a.m.

A heritage home on Kelowna's lakeshore that appears to have been unoccupied was destroyed by a fire in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The home at 1978 McDougall Street went up in flames some time before 4 a.m., and the flames and black smoke could be seen from far across the city.

The heritage home, known as the Jennens House, was previously damaged by a fire last October, but Saturday morning's blaze appears to have completely destroyed the 1930s home.

A number of firefighters remain at the scene of the fire Saturday morning, as smoke still lingers in the area. A fire investigator was seen walking into the fire area just after 7 a.m. It's not clear at this time what caused the blaze.

It appears no one has been living in the home since the first fire eight months ago. A temporary fence surrounds the home and construction equipment is in the back yard area.

The home backs onto the Okanagan Lake beach near Beach Avenue, and was built in 1930 for the Jennens family, who played a significant role in early Kelowna.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.